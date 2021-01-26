No. 9 Baylor women 82-49 over TCU for another season sweep STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 9:55 p.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 18 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Moon Ursin scored 21 points and No. 9 Baylor beat TCU 82-49 on Tuesday night, completing another regular-season series sweep against the instate rival Horned Frogs.
The Lady Bears (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) have now handily won their two home games since a 75-71 loss to Iowa State on Jan. 16. That was their first game after a two-week pause because of COVID-19 issues, and ended their 61-game home winning streak.
