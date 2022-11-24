No. 9 Arkansas 78, San Diego St. 74, OT

Makhi.Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Black 3-11 9-10 15, Council 6-19 7-11 19, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Walsh 3-7 1-2 7, Brazile 6-14 5-8 20, Ka.Johnson 2-2 3-5 7, Makhe.Mitchell 3-3 0-0 6, Dunning 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 27-38 78.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason