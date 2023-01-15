No. 8 UCLA 87, California 70

Lutje Schipholt 1-3 0-0 2, Tuitele 4-6 1-2 9, Curry 2-8 8-10 13, Martin 8-13 2-2 23, McIntosh 3-7 5-7 11, Langarita 1-2 0-0 2, Onyiah 1-4 2-4 4, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 2-4 0-0 6, Totals 22-48 18-25 70
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason