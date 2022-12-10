No. 8 Alabama 71, No. 1 Houston 65

Clowney 7-12 0-0 16, Miller 0-8 8-9 8, Bediako 0-0 1-2 1, Burnett 2-4 2-3 8, Sears 3-6 3-4 11, Bradley 5-9 2-3 12, Griffen 2-5 1-2 6, Gurley 1-3 0-3 2, Jah.Quinerly 1-6 2-4 4, Pringle 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 22-54 20-32 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason