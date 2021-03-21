No. 7 Virginia Tech gets 70-63 win over 10 seed Marquette KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 2:32 p.m.
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and No. 7 Virginia Tech built a big lead and held on for a 70-63 win over 10 seed Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.
The Golden Eagles used a 14-2 run to cut it to 3 with 39 seconds to go. Marquette missed its first eight 3-pointers before making its next four, capped by two from Lauren Van Kleunen, to power that run.