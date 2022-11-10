No. 6 UConn 98, Northeastern 39

Idowu 1-8 0-2 3, Parker 0-3 0-0 0, Braxton 1-9 0-0 3, Erdogan 1-4 2-2 5, Motema 3-11 5-6 11, Kiefer 1-3 0-0 2, Turnbull 1-2 0-0 3, Webb 0-2 2-2 2, Clement 3-8 0-0 8, Larsen 0-4 2-2 2, Sapenter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-54 11-14 39
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason