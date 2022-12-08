No. 6 UConn 69, Princeton 64

Mitchell 1-5 1-2 3, Morton 2-6 0-0 4, Chen 7-21 4-4 18, Cunningham 4-10 1-3 11, Stone 7-13 1-2 20, Connolly 0-0 2-2 2, St. Rose 1-5 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Nweke 0-5 4-6 4, Weger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-65 13-19 64
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason