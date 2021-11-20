No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 7:14 p.m.
1 of14 North Carolina's R.J. Davis (4) shoots over Purdue's Ethan Morton (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Purdue head coach Matt Painter points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 North Carolina's Dawson Garcia (13) makes a 3-point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts to making a 3-point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Former North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, right, and wife Wanda Williams watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between North Carolina and Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic (55) drives to the basket as North Carolina's Anthony Harris (0) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. (2) shoots over North Carolina's R.J. Davis (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Purdue's Zach Edey, right, shoots over North Carolina's Dawson Garcia in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis watches play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition.
Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.