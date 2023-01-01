No. 6 NC State 56, Syracuse 54

Boyd 0-7 4-4 4, Hobby 5-9 2-2 12, Brown-Turner 3-11 0-0 7, Hayes 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-6 1-3 9, Collins 1-3 4-6 6, Baldwin 3-8 3-4 9, James 1-5 0-0 2, Timmons 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 14-19 56
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason