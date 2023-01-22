No. 6 Gonzaga 99, Pacific 90

Timme 17-23 4-11 38, Watson 4-10 8-10 16, Bolton 6-9 3-4 16, Hickman 1-6 2-2 4, Strawther 6-11 0-0 15, Smith 2-2 2-2 8, Sallis 0-0 0-0 0, Gregg 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-63 19-29 99.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason