No. 5 UConn 94, DePaul 51

Allen 1-4 0-0 3, Morrow 8-26 3-5 20, Holmes 1-6 1-2 3, Peoples 3-14 0-0 7, Rogers 3-14 0-0 7, Hurston 1-4 0-1 2, Daye 0-1 0-0 0, McErlane 3-7 0-0 9, Wardell 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-76 4-8 51
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason