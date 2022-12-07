No. 5 UConn 75, Florida 54

Karaban 1-3 0-0 3, Sanogo 8-13 1-2 17, Hawkins 5-12 3-3 15, Jackson 2-5 2-2 8, Newton 2-6 0-0 5, Calcaterra 4-7 2-2 11, Clingan 8-9 0-0 16, Alleyne 0-2 0-0 0, Diarra 0-1 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 8-9 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason