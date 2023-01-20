No. 5 UCLA 74, Arizona St. 62

Bona 2-4 1-2 5, Campbell 7-11 8-9 22, Clark 3-9 4-5 10, Singleton 7-10 3-3 21, Jaquez 4-12 0-2 9, Nwuba 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 3-4 0-0 7, McClendon 0-1 0-0 0, Canka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 16-21 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason