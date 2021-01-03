No. 5 Houston rebounds from 1st loss with 74-60 win at SMU STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 9:15 p.m.
1 of8 Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) takes a shot while SMU forward Isiah Jasey (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Roger Steinman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Houston forward Justin Gorham (4) attempts a dunk over the defense of SMU forward Yor Anei, background, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Roger Steinman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) takes a shot while Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) attempts a block during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Roger Steinman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 SMU forward Feron Hunt (1) and guard Charles Smith IV, left, fight for position under the basket with Houston forward Justin Gorham, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Roger Steinman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) drives to the basket while SMU forward Ethan Chargois (25) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Roger Steinman/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) attempts a shot around the defense of SMU forward Isiah Jasey (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Roger Steinman/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 SMU head coach Tim Jankovich talks to his players from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Roger Steinman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives past SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Roger Steinman/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — Quentin Grimes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run to start the second half for No. 5 Houston and the Cougars rebounded from their first loss with a 74-60 victory over previously undefeated SMU on Sunday night.
That 3-pointer by Grimes from the top of the key to put Houston (8-1, 3-1 American) ahead to stay on the first shot after halftime and Justin Gorham then made a 3. Grimes also had a layup and two free throws in that game-turning run in just over 2 1/2 minutes.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS