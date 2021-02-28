No. 4 Stanford beats California 72-33 for 11th straight win JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 7:17 p.m.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer presented flowers to each of her Stanford three seniors and told them sorry their parents or family members couldn't be there in person at Maples Pavilion for senior day as is usual custom.
Then, there they all were — moms and dads, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, even a few aunts and uncles — brought in on the big screen via video call sharing their congratulations and love.