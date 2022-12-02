No. 3 UConn 98, Providence 53

Archibald 0-6 0-0 0, Olsen 4-9 0-2 8, Crooms 2-7 0-0 4, Farrell 3-8 0-0 8, Sheppard 4-9 0-0 9, Cook 4-11 2-2 10, Koch 0-0 0-0 0, Ludwig 0-0 0-0 0, Efosa-Aguebor 5-11 1-3 11, Huerter 1-7 0-0 3, Totals 23-68 3-7 53
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason