No. 3 UConn 68, Butler 46

Karaban 2-10 0-0 5, Sanogo 13-21 0-1 27, Hawkins 5-13 0-1 12, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Newton 1-7 2-2 5, Alleyne 3-8 0-0 9, Calcaterra 1-5 0-0 3, Clingan 2-2 0-0 4, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 2-4 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason