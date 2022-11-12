No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

Nebraska 0 3 0 0 \u2014 3 Michigan 7 10 7 10 \u2014 34 First Quarter MICH_Corum 2 run (Moody kick), 4:26. Second Quarter MICH_Bell 9 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 8:46. NEB_FG Bleekrode 37, 4:10. MICH_FG Moody 30, :01. Third Quarter MICH_McCarthy 3 run (Moody kick), :57. Fourth Quarter MICH_A.Anthony 0 run (Moody kick), 9:39. MICH_FG Moody 43, 1:17. ___ NEB MICH First downs 8 26 Total Net Yards 146 411 Rushes-yards 29-75 49-264 Passing 71 147 Punt Returns 0-0 4-11 Kickoff Returns 3-51 2-55 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 10-19-0 10-20-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-5 2-11 Punts 7-43.143 3-39.667 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 1-15 Time of Possession 24:28 35:28 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Nebraska, Purdy 5-39, Grant 11-22, R.Johnson 2-13, Ervin 2-6, Jewett 2-6, Smothers 4-1, (Team) 3-(minus 12). Michigan, Corum 28-162, Stokes 8-68, Dunlap 2-14, Edwards 2-13, Gash 5-12, Franklin 1-3, McCarthy 3-(minus 8). PASSING_Nebraska, Purdy 6-11-0-56, Smothers 4-8-0-15. Michigan, McCarthy 8-17-0-128, Warren 2-3-0-19. RECEIVING_Nebraska, Palmer 5-12, Washington 2-36, A.Brown 1-13, N.Boerkircher 1-6, Grant 1-4. Michigan, Bell 4-71, Loveland 2-40, Wilson 1-13, C.Johnson 1-12, T.Morris 1-7, Corum 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.