No. 3 Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Illinois 0 3 14 0 17
Michigan 7 0 3 9 19
First Quarter

MICH_Corum 2 run (Moody kick), 11:28.

Second Quarter

ILL_FG C.Griffin 29, 4:03.

Third Quarter

MICH_FG Moody 46, 11:10.

ILL_C.Brown 8 run (C.Griffin kick), 7:43.

ILL_C.Brown 37 run (C.Griffin kick), 1:36.

Fourth Quarter

MICH_FG Moody 41, 12:31.

MICH_FG Moody 33, 3:14.

MICH_FG Moody 35, :09.

A_110,433.

___

ILL MICH
First downs 20 18
Total Net Yards 326 376
Rushes-yards 34-148 40-168
Passing 178 208
Punt Returns 0-0 2-45
Kickoff Returns 1-27 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-30-0 18-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 5-41.0 4-28.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-40 4-25
Time of Possession 24:57 35:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Illinois, C.Brown 29-140, Williams 1-13, Love 2-4, DeVito 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 11). Michigan, Corum 18-108, Stokes 11-36, McCarthy 7-18, Gash 3-6, Dunlap 1-0.

PASSING_Illinois, DeVito 21-30-0-178. Michigan, McCarthy 18-34-0-208.

RECEIVING_Illinois, Washington 6-53, Williams 5-26, C.Brown 3-24, Hightower 3-24, Reiman 2-24, Marchese 1-17, M.Scott 1-10. Michigan, C.Johnson 5-38, Loveland 3-50, Bell 3-44, Gash 3-24, Corum 2-39, Wilson 1-9, Bredeson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

