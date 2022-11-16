No. 3 Houston 83, Texas Southern 48

Barnes 2-5 4-4 9, Carter 0-5 0-1 0, Jo.Walker 2-7 0-0 4, Gilliam 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 3-12 1-2 9, Mortle 7-11 1-2 15, Nicholas 3-6 0-0 6, O'Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Granger 0-1 0-1 0, Marin 1-1 2-3 4, Farooq 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-49 9-15 48.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason