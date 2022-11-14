Skip to main content
No. 3 Houston 83, Oral Roberts 45

Vanover 3-11 4-4 11, Abmas 1-13 0-0 3, Jurgens 2-2 0-0 5, McBride 1-10 2-3 5, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Weaver 4-9 2-2 12, Clover 0-1 0-4 0, Phipps 0-3 0-0 0, Mwamba 2-3 0-0 5, Amboree 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 1-2 1, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-62 9-15 45.

HOUSTON (3-0)

Roberts 2-3 0-0 4, J.Walker 0-4 2-2 2, Mark 8-12 6-6 23, Sasser 7-16 3-5 19, Shead 1-4 0-0 2, Arceneaux 4-7 3-6 14, R.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Francis 5-7 1-4 11, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Sharp 2-2 2-2 6, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 17-25 83.

Halftime_Houston 51-24. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 8-38 (Weaver 2-5, Jurgens 1-1, Mwamba 1-2, Thompson 1-3, Vanover 1-6, McBride 1-7, Abmas 1-9, Clover 0-1, Amboree 0-2, Phipps 0-2), Houston 6-17 (Arceneaux 3-6, Sasser 2-6, Mark 1-1, J.Walker 0-1, R.Walker 0-1, Shead 0-2). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 25 (Vanover, Weaver, Clover 5), Houston 48 (Francis 11). Assists_Oral Roberts 9 (Abmas 4), Houston 6 (Shead 3). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 22, Houston 15. A_7,246 (8,479).

