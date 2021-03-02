No. 3 Baylor clinches B12 title in OT, 94-89 over No. 6 WVU JOHN RABY, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 7:56 p.m.
1 of12 Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) shoots while defended by West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kathy Batten/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) is defended by West Virginia guard Miles McBride during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kathy Batten/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (2) shoots while defended by Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kathy Batten/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) is defended by Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kathy Batten/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) is defended by Baylor guards Davion Mitchell (45) and Jared Butler (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kathy Batten/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) shoots as West Virginia forwards Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) and Gabe Osabuohien (3) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kathy Batten/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) is defended by West Virginia forwards Gabe Osabuohien (3) and Jalen Bridges (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kathy Batten/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) passes while defended by Baylor guards MaCio Teague (31), Mark Vital (11) and Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kathy Batten/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 25 points before fouling out, Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and No. 3 Baylor beat No. 6 West Virginia 94-89 Tuesday to clinch the Bears' first Big 12 regular season championship.
Baylor (19-1, 11-1 Big 12) bounced back in a big way from its only loss of the season at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor struggled in its two previous games coming off a nearly three-week layoff because of COVID-19 issues in the program.