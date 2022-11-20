No. 25 UConn 95, Delaware St. 60

K.Johnson 5-13 5-8 15, Somerville 2-3 1-1 5, Lemon-Warren 3-5 0-0 6, Muniz 6-13 7-8 21, Robinson 1-6 3-4 5, Lucas 0-1 0-2 0, Parker 1-7 1-2 3, Perkins 2-4 1-1 5, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Deadwyler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 18-26 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason