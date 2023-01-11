No. 25 Marquette 82, No. 6 UConn 76

Karaban 6-11 3-3 17, Sanogo 5-7 0-1 10, Hawkins 1-8 5-5 8, Jackson 4-7 0-0 9, Newton 3-8 0-0 7, Clingan 8-11 4-6 20, Calcaterra 1-6 0-0 3, Alleyne 0-1 0-0 0, Diarra 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 12-15 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason