No. 25 Coastal Carolina beats Georgia Southern 28-14

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback Fred Payton three three touchdown passes and No. 25 Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team with a 28-14 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

The Chanticleers (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) played without starting passer Grayson McCall, who had an upper body injury.

But Payton threw of a 24-yard TD pass to running back C.J. Marable with 8:53 remaining to break a 14-all tie and Coastal Carolina up for good.

Reese White added a 20-yard scoring run to extend the Chants' margin — and likely guarantee another week in the Top 25.

Payton, who started 10 games over the past two seasons, finished 15 of 28 for 252 yards.

Coastal outgained Georgia Southern 382-218 and held the Eagles to 2-of-12 on third down with two interceptions by cornerback D’Jordan Strong, six tackles for loss and four sacks, including two by linebacker Enock Makonzo.

A turnover on downs by Georgia Southern and late interception by Strong sealed the win.

Coastal Carolina has won three Sun Belt games in a season for the first time in its four years since moving up from the Football Championship Subdivison.

THE TAKEAWAY

GEORGIA SOUTHERN: The Eagles tried to call on defense and its ground control game to limit Coastal Carolina possessions. But Georgia Southern gave up too many big plays to keep things tight.

COASTAL CAROLINA: Count on the Chants hanging around the Top 25 for a while longer. Coastal Carolina also showed it's got more depth at the quarterback spot with Payton taking over for the injured McCall, who led the Sun Belt in pass efficiency with 11 TDs and one interception in four games.

UP NEXT

Georgia Southern starts a three-game stretch at home against South Alabama on Thursday night.

Coastal Carolina heads to Georgia State on Saturday.

