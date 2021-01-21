No. 24 UCLA overcomes sloppy play to beat Cal 61-57 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 11:12 p.m.
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cody Riley scored 13 points, Jules Bernard made a clutch 3-pointer with 2 minutes remaining and No. 24 UCLA shook off a mistake-filled night to beat California 61-57 on Thursday.
The Bruins (12-2, 8-0 Pac-12) committed 14 turnovers and were sloppy offensively but ended the game on a 7-2 run.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN