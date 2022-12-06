No. 24 TCU 78, Jackson St. 51

Cook 0-2 3-4 3, Mansel 3-6 2-2 8, T.Young 1-9 2-3 5, Evans 2-11 0-0 4, C.Young 5-12 0-0 14, Adams 1-5 0-0 2, Hunt 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 2-6 4-5 8, T.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 11-14 51.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason