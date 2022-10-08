No. 24 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24

South Florida 10 7 0 7 \u2014 24 Cincinnati 7 7 7 7 \u2014 28 First Quarter USF_Battie 22 run (Shrader kick), 9:24. USF_FG Shrader 21, 3:16. CIN_Ja.Thompson 28 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), :45. Second Quarter CIN_Mardner 14 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 10:27. USF_Weaver 9 pass from Bohanon (Shrader kick), 5:03. Third Quarter CIN_McClelland 1 run (Coe kick), 10:11. Fourth Quarter USF_Weaver 16 pass from Bohanon (Shrader kick), 14:56. CIN_McClelland 35 run (Coe kick), 9:24. ___ USF CIN First downs 19 22 Total Net Yards 363 414 Rushes-yards 43-224 37-221 Passing 139 193 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-24 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 11-21-0 16-23-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-15 Punts 5-35.4 3-39.667 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 2-15 4-35 Time of Possession 32:25 27:35 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_South Florida, Bohanon 14-117, Battie 23-82, Powell 4-15, Horn 2-10. Cincinnati, McClelland 21-179, R.Montgomery 7-22, Prater 4-15, Bryant 3-8, (Team) 2-(minus 3). PASSING_South Florida, Bohanon 11-21-0-139. Cincinnati, Bryant 15-21-2-178, Prater 1-2-0-15. RECEIVING_South Florida, Weaver 7-112, K.Brown 1-16, Dollison 1-8, Horn 1-2, Battie 1-1. Cincinnati, Tucker 7-64, Ja.Thompson 3-40, Whyle 2-32, Mardner 2-22, M.Montgomery 1-26, B.Smith 1-9. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.