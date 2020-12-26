No. 23 Liberty outlasts No. 9 Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl DICK SCANLON, Associated Press Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 11:55 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Elijah James blocked Massimo Biscardi's 42-yard field goal attempt in overtime to give No. 23 Liberty a 37-34 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina on Saturday night in a wild finish in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.
Liberty (10-1) took the lead on Alex Barbir’s 44-yard field goal on the first extra possession.