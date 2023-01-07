No. 23 Baylor 75, No. 21 Kansas 62

Bickle 3-9 5-6 12, Andrews 10-16 4-4 27, Asberry 4-15 1-1 11, Littlepage-Buggs 8-13 1-1 17, Owens 3-9 0-0 7, Gillispie 0-0 0-0 0, Fontleroy 0-1 1-4 1, Totals 28-63 12-16 75
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason