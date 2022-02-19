No. 23 Arkansas uses late run to beat No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 ERIC W. BOLIN, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 7:28 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 23 Arkansas held Tennessee to two field goals in the final eight minutes and used an 11-1 run late in the second half for a 58-48 win over the No. 16 Volunteer on Saturday.
The win is Arkansas' 11th in 12 games, while the Volunteers' loss is just their second since Jan. 15.