No. 22 San Diego State rallies past Boise State 27-16

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jordon Brookshire led No. 22 San Diego State to 24 unanswered points after replacing Lucas Johnson late in the first half, and the Aztecs claimed the Mountain West's West Division title with a 27-16 victory over Boise State on Friday.
Brookshire passed for 192 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 46 yards and another score for the Aztecs (11-1, 7-1), who celebrated at their temporary home in the Los Angeles suburbs after completing their first 11-win regular season in 99 years of football.