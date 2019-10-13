No. 22 Baylor needs 2 OTs to beat Texas Tech 33-30

WACO, Texas (AP) — JaMycal Hasty scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 22 Baylor beat Texas Tech 33-30 on Saturday in the Bears' first game as a ranked team under coach Matt Rhule.

Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), which went the length of the field at the end of regulation just to get to overtime, won on Hasty's run after Trey Wolff's 35-yard field goal for Texas Tech opened the second extra period.

Charlie Brewer was 24-of-37 passing for 352 yards, but threw his first three interceptions of the season. He ran for three touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in the first overtime.

Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2), playing its third consecutive Top 25 opponent, got to the second overtime when TJ Vasher made a diving 2-yard catch on a nice lob throw by Jett Duffey for his only TD pass.

Duffey finished 31 of 42 for 362 yards and two interceptions. R.J. Turner had seven catches for 138 yards.

Texas Tech took a 20-17 lead on SaRodorick Thompson's second touchdown run, a 30-yarder with 1:37 left in regulation.

Thompson finished with 28 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears then were at their own 1 after Brewer got sacked on the ensuing drive. But he then had five completions for 74 yards, including an incredible 19-yard catch along the sideline by Denzel Mims.

Baylor got to the 5 before taking two more shots at Mims in the end zone. He couldn't hold onto one in traffic and then drew a defensive holding call that put the ball at the 2 with 3 seconds remaining. John Mayers then kicked a tying 19-yard field goal.