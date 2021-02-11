No. 21 Wisconsin beats Huskers 61-48 despite cold shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jonathan Davis scored 10 points and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin pulling away after halftime, and the No. 21 Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Nebraska 61-48 on Wednesday night.

The Badgers (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers. Nebraska (4-11, 0-8) has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin shot just 32.3%, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss.

D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Brad Davison each scored nine points for the Badgers.

Nebraska got 14 points from Lat Mayen and 12 from Teddy Allen, who didn't play against Minnesota on Monday for disciplinary reasons.

Nebraska shot 36.7%, made just 7 of 17 free throws and committed 17 turnovers. Nebraska turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and went almost eight minutes without a field goal as Wisconsin took a 30-27 lead.

Nebraska's offense briefly had some rhythm. Mayen scored 10 quick points to help the Huskers get out to a 22-14 lead, and there was an assist on each of their first eight field goals.

Then the Huskers got sloppy, missing six shots and committing six turnovers on their next 12 possessions. Nebraska managed only four field goals over a stretch of 20 minutes spanning the halves, and that was enough of an opening for a Wisconsin team that has had its own offensive struggles to take control.

Davis made a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play to get the Badgers a 36-29 lead early in the second half and Nate Reuvers' layin gave the Badgers their biggest lead at 55-39.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers couldn't afford to lose this one, not with five of their final six regular-season games against Top 25 opponents. Their shooting continues to be a concern. They've been under 45% in nine of their last 10 games. Fortunately, they don't turn over the ball and they play great defense.

Nebraska: The Huskers, in the middle of a stretch of five games in eight days, have lost three in a row by double digits. There's no relief in sight for a team that hasn't beaten a Big Ten opponent since Jan. 7, 2020.

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts No. 6 Illinois on Friday.

Wisconsin hosts No. 3 Michigan on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25