No. 21 Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38

Batcho 2-5 5-6 9, Obanor 6-9 3-3 15, Harmon 1-2 1-2 4, Isaacs 2-6 0-0 5, Tyson 2-5 3-6 8, Washington 2-5 0-2 4, Jennings 3-5 2-5 8, Fisher 1-4 0-0 2, Walton 0-2 0-0 0, D.Williams 2-4 4-5 10, Allen 1-3 1-1 3, C.Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-51 21-32 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason