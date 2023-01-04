No. 21 Kansas 77, Texas Tech 59

Ferrell 3-5 1-2 8, Gerlich 1-6 2-4 4, Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, Scott 6-14 8-8 21, Shavers 5-10 0-0 11, Tofaeono 0-0 0-0 0, Chevalier 0-1 0-0 0, Freelon 0-0 0-0 0, Maupin 3-9 2-2 8, McKinney 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 21-52 13-16 59
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason