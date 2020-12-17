No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener ANTHONY ANDERSON, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 12:53 a.m.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Playing on the road for the first time in their collegiate careers did not rattle Duke’s talented freshmen. They were looking forward to it.
“It was great, just getting to see different scenery, getting to see some snow out here,” DJ Steward said after scoring 16 points and grabbing a team-high seven rebounds to help the 21st-ranked Blue Devils beat Notre Dame 75-65 Wednesday night.
