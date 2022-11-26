No. 21 Baylor 75, No. T-23 Villanova 70

Dalce 2-4 0-0 4, Siegrist 8-24 6-8 22, Burke 3-3 0-0 9, Mullin 1-4 2-2 4, Olsen 7-14 3-4 18, Olbrys 2-3 0-0 4, Cauley 0-1 0-0 0, Orihel 0-2 3-4 3, Runyan 2-6 2-2 6, Totals 25-61 16-20 70
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason