No. 20 UNC runs wild, rolls past No. 9 Miami 62-26 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 7:25 p.m.
North Carolina linebackers Tomon Fox (12) and Jeremiah Gemmel (44) celebrate a stop against Miami during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) is chased by North Carolina linebacker Chris Collins (17) during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) celebrates a touchdown against Miami during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Miami wide receiver Mike Harley (3) runs with the ball after a reception as North Carolina defensive back Trey Morrison (4) defends during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown watches from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) is tackled by North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (96) fails to stop North Carolina running back Javonte Williams (25) as he scores a touchdown during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Carter and Javonte Williams set an NCAA record by combining for 544 yards rushing, and No. 20 North Carolina embarrassed No. 9 Miami 62-26 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had 236 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Per the NCAA, it was the seventh time that two teammates each ran for at least 200 yards, the first since 2016 and the first such instance in ACC history.