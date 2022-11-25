No. 20 UConn 82, No. 18 Alabama 67

Karaban 4-7 2-2 12, Sanogo 9-16 6-8 25, Alleyne 0-5 0-0 0, Hawkins 5-10 3-4 16, Newton 1-6 6-6 9, Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Calcaterra 3-4 2-2 10, Diarra 0-2 2-2 2, Clingan 2-2 0-0 4, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 21-24 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason