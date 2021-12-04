No. 20 La.-Lafayette tops App St. 24-16 for Sun Belt title BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 7:53 p.m.
1 of17 Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) evades a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker Logan Doublin (40) before scoring a touchdown in the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier, right, enters the field with his team for the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Appalachian State running back Nate Noel (20) runs for a gain against Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Chauncey Manac (17) during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) drops a pass against Appalachian State defensive back Madison Cone (12) during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) warms up before the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) warms up before the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier talks before the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson, right, cores a touchdown against Appalachian State defensive back Madison Cone (12) during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Peter LeBlanc (29) makes a reception against Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) looks at the crowd as he scores a touchdown during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark, right, claps next to quarterback Chase Brice (7) after an extra point during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis scored on a career-high 56-yard run and passed for another touchdown, and No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette capped off soon-to-be Florida coach Billy Napier's time with the Ragin' Cajuns by defeating Appalachian State 24-16 on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Emani Baily rushed for 117 yards, highlighted by his 35-yard touchdown run on a third-and-9 play to give the Cajuns a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter.