No. 20 Gonzaga 73, Portland 66

Ejim 5-11 0-0 10, Hollingsworth 1-6 0-0 2, Maxwell 7-10 0-0 20, Truong 5-14 1-4 12, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Burton 2-3 0-0 4, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 3-5 1-1 7, Little 6-6 0-0 12, Totals 32-61 2-5 73
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason