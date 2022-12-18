No. 20 Arizona 75, No. 18 Baylor 54

Martinez 4-9 0-0 8, Reese 5-10 3-6 13, Fields 3-8 0-0 8, Loville 6-12 0-0 16, Pellington 6-9 6-6 18, Nnaji 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Conner 1-3 0-0 3, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Hylton 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 29-61 9-12 75
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason