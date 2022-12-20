No. 2 UConn 84, Georgetown 73

Akok 4-7 1-2 10, Wahab 4-10 8-11 16, Heath 4-9 0-0 10, Murray 5-12 0-1 10, Spears 8-17 3-4 19, Mozone 1-2 2-3 4, Ezewiro 1-2 2-2 4, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-23 73.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason