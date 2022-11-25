No. 2 Stanford 93, Florida Gulf Coast 69

Brink 4-6 5-5 13, Iriafen 7-15 2-4 16, Jones 12-18 0-0 24, Jump 2-6 2-2 7, Lepolo 3-4 2-2 9, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Betts 0-3 2-3 2, Emma-Nnopu 1-4 0-0 3, Nivar 2-6 0-0 5, Bosgana 3-5 0-0 7, Demetre 1-1 0-0 2, Harriel 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 37-71 13-16 93
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason