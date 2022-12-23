Skip to main content
No. 2 Stanford 90, California 69

Lutje Schipholt 6-10 1-3 13, Tuitele 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 6-18 5-5 20, Martin 2-9 0-0 5, McIntosh 6-11 3-3 17, Bush 0-2 3-4 3, Onyiah 3-4 0-0 6, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 1-5 0-0 3, Ortiz 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 12-15 69

STANFORD (13-1)

Brink 5-7 0-0 11, Iriafen 3-5 3-4 9, Jones 10-14 1-1 21, Jump 5-11 2-2 17, Lepolo 2-2 2-2 6, Belibi 3-5 0-0 6, Prechtel 1-3 0-0 2, Betts 4-7 1-4 9, Emma-Nnopu 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 0-3 0-0 0, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 4-6 0-0 9, Demetre 0-4 0-0 0, Harriel 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 37-70 9-13 90

California 15 14 19 21 69
Stanford 28 19 21 22 90

3-Point Goals_California 7-16 (Tuitele 0-1, Curry 3-5, Martin 1-2, McIntosh 2-3, Mastrov 1-4, Ortiz 0-1), Stanford 7-24 (Brink 1-3, Jones 0-2, Jump 5-9, Prechtel 0-2, Nivar 0-1, Papadaki 0-1, Bosgana 1-2, Demetre 0-3, Harriel 0-1). Assists_California 13 (Lutje Schipholt 4), Stanford 22 (Jones 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 25 (Lutje Schipholt 4, McIntosh 4), Stanford 48 (Jones 10). Total Fouls_California 9, Stanford 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,970.

