No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47

Brink 4-6 3-6 12, Iriafen 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 7-8 2-4 17, Jump 3-5 0-0 8, Lepolo 2-4 0-0 4, Belibi 4-7 2-2 10, Prechtel 1-2 0-0 2, Betts 3-5 2-2 8, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 2-4 0-0 5, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 0-1 2-2 2, Demetre 3-5 0-0 7, Harriel 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 35-59 11-16 87
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason