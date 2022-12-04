No. 2 Stanford 84, No. 23 Gonzaga 63

Burton 3-4 0-0 6, Ejim 2-6 4-4 8, Maxwell 6-12 5-5 19, Truong 8-22 2-2 22, Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Muma 1-4 0-0 2, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-53 13-13 63
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason