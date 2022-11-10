No. 2 Stanford 104, CS Northridge 40

Tess Amundsen 2-11 2-3 7, De Jesus 2-6 0-0 4, Spriggs 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson 1-5 2-2 4, Tu'ua 0-3 0-0 0, Laney Amundsen 1-2 0-0 2, Duchemin 2-5 1-2 5, Olivia Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Nikishina 0-1 0-2 0, Givens 2-8 2-2 8, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Fourie 0-1 1-2 1, Macy Smith 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 14-56 8-13 40
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason