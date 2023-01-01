No. 2 Stanford 101, Arizona St. 69

Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Mokwuah 1-7 3-4 5, Hunt 6-18 4-4 19, Simmons 4-11 1-2 9, Skinner 7-18 2-2 20, Crisp 1-4 0-0 2, Erikstrup 1-2 0-0 3, Settelmyer 0-0 0-0 0, Sousa 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 25-70 10-12 69
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason